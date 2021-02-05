Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Professor Alaa Al-Nahri, Vice President of the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology – United Nations, confirmed that there are 6 flights on the way now to the orbit or surface of Mars, including the Hope probe, which said that its orbit occupies a unique position, especially as it will be in an orbit different from the previous spacecraft that I discovered Mars, and it will be a very high orbit, much higher than any other scientific mission to Mars in this high orbit, as the devices of the probe are observing Mars from a global perspective, and it will be able to photograph nearly half the area of ​​Mars, regardless of where it is in the orbit.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, he stated that the Mars flights are a clear target for exploration, because it is close to our solar system, and there are many reasons for exploring the Red Planet. The main reason for going to it can be mentioned that it is to search for life in the closest neighbor to Earth, and there are other scientific reasons, which are understanding The nature of the surface of the planet, the study of its origin and development and the extent of its connection with the emergence and formation of the earth, and preparation for human exploration in the future

Regarding the number of flights and missions sent to the red planet, Al-Nahri said: There are many probes that were designed to study Mars, some of which are orbited near its orbit, and it is called Flyby, some of which are orbiting in its orbit, and it is called Orbiter, some of which land on its surface, and stay in its place, and it is called Lander, and some of them land on Its surface, and moving, is called Rover, and some of it flies for a limited distance and limited altitude, and it is called Helicopter.

He added that the first attempt to launch a probe to Mars was by the Soviets with a probe called Mars 1 M on October 10, 1960, and the launch failed and successively failed in the eight subsequent attempts, but they succeeded in launching Mars 2 in 1971.

He adds, on the other hand, the Americans failed in their first attempt with the probe Mariner 3 on November 5, 1964, while the probe Mariner 4, which was launched in the same month on November 28, 1964, succeeded.

He said the successes and failures between the two space poles at that time and other countries, and the global space agencies that joined the space race, it is known that the total number of flights is 63, while the number of failed flights is 28, and the failure record is between failure in launch, or failure of the spacecraft hardware. Or even a partial failure.

Al-Nahri added that there are 6 flights on their way now to the orbit, surface, or path of Mars, including the Hope probe, the Chinese and American probe, and others, explaining that there are several probes that operate their mission in orbit and others on the surface of Mars.

On the search for life on Mars, Al-Nahri said: Understanding whether life exists elsewhere in the universe outside Earth is a fundamental issue for humanity, and Mars is an excellent place to investigate this question, because it is the most similar planet to Earth in the solar system, where evidence indicates that Mars was full of fresh water, the warmer it was, and its atmosphere was thicker, providing a habitable environment.

He added, and life arose and developed on Earth, and Mars has witnessed a dangerous climate change, and specialists in geological studies can, by obtaining information and data obtained from the flights of each probe from those currently working on the surface of Mars, such as Curiosity or Insight, and what will follow them this month Or, early next month.

And Al-Nahri continued, the Emirati Al-Amal probe (it will enter Mars orbit on February 9), the Chinese probe Tian Win 1, the American probe Persephone and the American helicopter drone, Genoti, will study climate changes on Mars, study the causes of the shallow thickness of its atmosphere, study rocks, sediments and soil in search of evidence to uncover the history of the planet and the influencing factors and processes. on him. Scientists are interested in the history of water on Mars to understand how it survived.

“Also, volcanoes and craters resulting from meteorite impacts, signs of atmospheric or photochemical influences, and geophysical processes bear aspects of Mars’ history that will help us understand a deeper understanding of the conditions surrounding the planet,” he added.

He said that samples of the atmosphere can also reveal important details about the composition, origin and development of the planet, as well as the reason for the presence of an atmosphere thinner than the planet Earth, which is the main task of the Emirati Hope Probe.

Mars could also help us learn more about Earth. Understanding the geophysical processes of Mars is an important factor in revealing details of the origin, evolution and history of Earth and other planets in our solar system.

To reduce the cost and reduce the risks when humans explore Mars, Al-Nahri explained, smart robotic missions can first be sent to explore the current situation and paint a picture for us of the future, as well as help us find the natural resources necessary to live on the planet’s surface, and inform us of the dangers of work and be present on it if any.

He added, as well, samples collected by robots can help us evaluate the places where potential resources are available for future human explorers, and how to exploit them, and robots can be used to cultivate large areas of the planet before starting the human movement to live there, and with agriculture activates the process of photosynthesis to produce Good amounts of oxygen needed for human and animal life.

He continued, the human and animal movement to Mars is an important matter in improving the environment there and positively affecting the planet’s climate, as well as its atmosphere, as human activities increase greenhouse gases in the upper layer of the atmosphere, which raises the current low temperatures.