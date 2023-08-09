Among them is Morocco
- The website of the British newspaper “iNews” said that the government did not publicly mention the names of these countries, but reports indicated that the matter is related to Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Morocco and Niger.
- The source explained that these countries were proposed by the previous government of Boris Johnson.
In this context, the prime minister’s official spokesman stated that the government is confident that it “will win this battle”.
“We are looking broadly, as is already the case with other European countries, to expand migration partnerships with other countries,” he added.
Plan B
- The government is also considering reviving plans to send people arriving in the country by “unauthorized means” to Ascension Island, part of the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic, about 6,400 km from the UK.
- These plans and talks come after the British judiciary declared “illegal” the agreement signed by London with the State of Rwanda regarding the resettlement of refugees and irregular migrants on British soil in this African country.
- Appeals court judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” to which migrants could be sent.
