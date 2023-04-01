What did the police say?

“We have recovered two more bodies, a Romanian-Canadian infant and an adult woman who is believed to be Indian,” Akwesasne Mohawk Police Chief Sean Dulud told reporters.

Police recovered six bodies Thursday and believe the accident may have occurred on Wednesday night.

Dulud ruled out the possibility of more bodies not being found, but said police were searching for a missing man named Casey Oakes, 30, whose boat was found near the area from which the victims were recovered.

“The six individuals are believed to belong to two families, one of Romanian descent and the other believed to be Indian,” Lee-Ann O’Brien, deputy chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Department, told a news conference.

“Police believe that an infant from the Romanian family has not yet been located and we will continue to search for him. We believe all of them were trying to illegally enter the United States from Canada,” O’Brien said.

Among the victims was one child under the age of three, while the other five were adults. O’Brien said the two children, the deceased and the missing, “belonged to the Roman family” and had two Canadian passports that police found.

Police will await the results of the autopsy and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

Last year, an Indian family of four froze to death in the Canadian province of Manitoba while trying to cross into the US.