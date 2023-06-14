The most recent of these attacks took place in Egypt, last week, when a shark attacked a Russian youth off the coast of Hurghada, killing him.

The researcher, Athanasios C. Tsicleras, from the Greek University of Thessaloniki, conducted a study to find out which countries witnessed the most shark attacks.

According to the study, the United States, Australia and South Africa are the countries most exposed to shark attacks. These countries did not suffer any fatal attacks in 2022.

The study says that “the open ocean is the most dangerous place for sharks … which means that it is very rare for an attack to occur near the shore.”

What are the countries most exposed to shark attacks?