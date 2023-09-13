The official spokeswoman for the Anti-Terrorism Judicial Pole, First Assistant to the Public Prosecutor, Hanan Gaddas, told local media that the first investigating judge issued international arrest warrants for 12 people, including suspects and fugitives, who were proven to be outside Tunisia.

The people included in the decision are former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, former Director of the Presidential Office, Nadia Okasha, Lotfi Zeytoun, the former minister and leader of the Ennahda Movement, Moaz Al-Khereiji, Kamal Al-Qayzani, Mustafa Khader, Maher Zaid, Abdel Qader Farahat, Adel Al-Dadaa, Scheherazade Okasha, Ali Al-Hleiwi, and Rafiq Yahya.

Investigations are still ongoing in the two cases regarding the remaining suspects who are on the run, so that international bringing cards can be issued for them.