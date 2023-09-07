The Defense Department said in a statement that this announcement is the 46th batch of equipment for the Biden administration to be provided from Defense Ministry stocks to Ukraine since August 2021.

The Pentagon stated that this 120-millimeter ammunition is intended for the American Abrams tanks, which Washington promised to deliver to Kiev as part of a new batch of military aid worth $175 million.

The density of uranium, about 1.7 times that of lead, helps this ammunition penetrate heavy armor.

Washington has pledged more than $43 billion in military aid to Kiev since Moscow launched its attack in February 2022.

American package

The materials in this package, valued at up to $175 million, include: