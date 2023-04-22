The exchange of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which are fighting in Khartoum for the eighth day in a row; accusations about the prison break-in; Which is considered one of the largest prisons in Sudan.

Among those imprisoned was Mohamed Tupac, who is being tried in the case of the murder of a brigadier general in the Sudanese police.

But Tupac surprised public opinion by appearing in a video clip, on Saturday, in which he said that “the prisoners were forced out,” stressing “his willingness to return to prison and surrender himself, whenever the appropriate security conditions are available, because he is confident of his innocence.”

Tupac’s defense chief, Iman Hassan, said that her client informed her of the incident in all its details. And she explained to “Sky News Arabia” that “he will be in a safe place, for fear of any harm he may be exposed to, in light of the serious threats made against him by unnamed” parties..

The prison guards were surprised, on Saturday, by a force equipped with heavy and light weapons, and forced them to release all the prisoners before taking with them the twenty-eight convicts affiliated with Al-Bashir’s security apparatus..

A week ago, the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has been living in a state of chaos and security chaos, due to the continuous violent clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which led to the disruption of public life throughout the country, and led to complete paralysis in the civil service and markets..

Observers warned of the danger of releasing this large number of prisoners. Considering that “the force that carried out the attack has a special interest, as evidenced by its taking of those sentenced to death in the killing of teacher Ahmed Khair,” whose family had earlier rejected a request for pardon for him, and they upheld their right to carry out the death sentence..

There are great fears of attempts to target other prisons, including Kober prison, where Al-Bashir and a number of his aides are held, where they face serious charges that carry the death penalty.