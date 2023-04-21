From now on, the blue tick will only appear on accounts that pay $8.

Celebrities who lost their blue label

Pope Francis, who is followed by 18.8 million people.

Former US President Donald Trump.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Egyptian player Mohamed Salah.

American singer Beyoncé, the blue tick, on her account, which is followed by 15.5 million people around the world.

Famous British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

Musk wrote on his official Twitter page on April 11: “The final date for removing the blue tick will be April 20.”

The other color authentication marks will remain the same, such as the golden authentication mark indicating that the account is for an organization, and the silver authentication mark indicating that the account represents a government entity.