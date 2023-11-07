In a video posted on social media, crowds of activists are seen sitting at the base of the Statue of Liberty chanting, “Never again, never again now,” echoing Jewish slogans in the wake of the Holocaust.

Others stood on the base, draping large signs on the side of the statue that read, “Ceasefire Now!” “The whole world is watching,” according to Reuters.

The group said the demonstration attracted 500 people. Similar demonstrations were previously organized in the past few weeks at Grand Central Station in Manhattan and in the Cannon House administration building in Congress in Washington.

The Jewish-led organization opposes the Israeli government’s policies towards the Palestinians as a form of apartheid.

“Just like the Palestinians, many of our ancestors yearned to breathe freely,” the group said on Twitter previously.

There was no information received from organizers or police regarding whether there were any arrests resulting from the demonstration.

The protest came at a time when the Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza said that the death toll from Israeli raids on the Palestinian Strip exceeded 10,000, including more than 4,000 children.

In an escalation of international pressure to stop the fighting, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the besieged area was turning into a “cemetery for children.”

The Israeli army vowed to crush Hamas in the wake of its major assault on the Gaza envelope settlements, unleashing an unprecedented bombardment on Gaza followed by a ground assault on the crowded coastal enclave.

Israel and Hamas reject calls for a ceasefire.