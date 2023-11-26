Police said on Sunday that the six suspects – a Syrian, a Palestinian and four Iraqis – were arrested on Saturday in a village less than 10 kilometers from the Albanian border.

Seven more gang members were arrested in the same area on September 28, at which time 11 migrants were found detained in shacks and abandoned military sites.

Police reported in September that smugglers, who had already collected more than 1,000 euros (about $1,100) from each migrant to help them cross into Albania, detained them and demanded an additional 1,500 euros ($1,640).

According to the police, the smugglers tortured the migrants, videotaped the torture sessions and sent the footage to relatives of the victims in the Middle East and South Asia.

This time, no migrants were found with the smugglers, the Associated Press reported.

According to the police, they are searching for seven other members of the gang who are still at large.