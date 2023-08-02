Among the waves of Hawaii: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 2 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1 airs Among the waves of Hawaii, a comedy, sentimental, dramatic film from 2022, directed by Lee Friedlander, with Lacey Chabert and Ektor Rivera. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film stars Emma (Lacey Chabert) a very talented chef who lives and works in Atlanta. She is at a crossroads in her life, facing setbacks both personally and professionally. Feeling lost and in need of a fresh start, Emma decides to drop everything and take a road trip to the beautiful shores of Hawaii, a place renowned for its healing energy, in hopes of finding herself. In Hawaii, Emma meets Ben (Ektor Rivera), a handsome, lonely and mysterious surf instructor. The woman is immediately drawn to the man’s magnetic presence, and as she takes lessons from him, she discovers that surfing is more than just riding the ocean waves, it’s a powerful metaphor for how to face life’s challenges. With the support of Ben and her new friends, Emma begins to rebuild her life, one step at a time. Will she choose to return to her previous life or will she embrace the new path she is forging with Ben and the other island residents?

Among the waves of Hawaii: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Among the waves of Hawaii, but what is the complete cast of the film on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lacey ChabertEmma

Ektor Rivera: Well

Tracy YamamotoAunt June

Omar BustamanteFrankie

Darren DarnboroughGarrett

Walter S. Gaines: Sheridan

Katie Lee: Katie Lee Biegel

Napoleon TavaleSebastian

Christina SouzaLaura

Mike CabreraRicardo

Streaming and TV

Where to see Waves of Hawaii on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 2 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.