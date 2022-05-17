The event of 505 Games highlighted some of the publisher’s future games, such as Stray Blade or Among the Trolls, a new survival game in first person view. The title, developed by Forbidden Studio, a team made up of industry veterans who have worked on Fallout 4 or Skyrim, took advantage of the conference to show a little more gameplay, also announcing early access.

Among the Trolls is developed on the Unity engine and therefore presents itself as an action and survival game in which we play the role of a 35-year-old protagonist, who will leave the United States following the death of her parents to go to her grandparents who live in Finland.

Along the way she will be attacked by a sea monster and will therefore have to survive in the forest, in particular by gathering resources and setting out to build a shelter. But beware, nature does not intend to allow you to uproot all the trees in the area like in any survival game, since you will have to make sacrifices to the trolls in the area to try to appease their anger. If you fail to do this, you will suffer the wrath of nature, with a darker forest and the appearance of disturbing creatures that will come to threaten you.

The title will soon be available in Early Access on Steam. There’s no release date yet, but the studio promises the game will arrive in 2022.

Source: Twinfinite