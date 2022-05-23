From Totti and Pirlo to Shevchenko and Inzaghi passing through Zanetti, with the future at stake of the now ex Juventus player, the market also ends up in the spotlight of Integration Heroes, the charity event against discrimination organized by the Cameroonian champion

“Together for a better world”. The message that Samuel Eto’o wanted to launch with the Integration Heroes Match, and which was welcomed by many champions, is clear. Football strongly reiterates the no to any form of discrimination and takes the side of the needy: part of the proceeds will in fact be donated to the foundation of the former Inter forward and to Slums Dunk, that of basketball players Bruno Cerella and Tommaso Marino.

Who was there – The event brought together retired and active players and players at San Siro for a parade of stars that deserves to be mentioned. The United Icons and Inclusion Icons illuminate the Meazza. The former lined up with Julio Cesar in goal, then Maicon and Valentina Bergamaschi on the outside, while in the center Kimpembé and Thuram; Sneijder, Pirlo and Totti in midfield, forward the trident made up of Dybala, Inzaghi and Kluivert. On the other hand, Onana took his first steps at San Siro as a new goalkeeper for the Nerazzurri. Defense composed of Javier Zanetti, Sara Gama, Materazzi and Candela, in the median the class of Cambiasso, Seedorf and Deco to inspire Eto’o (who is divided between the two teams), Matri and Shevchenko. Not least the benches, which among others include: Frey, Chivu, Serginho, Ambrosini, Djorkaeff, Cahill, Pazzini, Mboma for United, coached by D’Aversa and Montella; Dida, Zaccardo, Barbara Bonansea, Boban, Iaquinta and Gilardino for Inclusion, coached by Capello and Albertini. To direct the match an all-female quatern, led by Maria Marotta of the Sapri section, the first woman to be designated for a men’s Serie B match. See also Russia, marginalized from sport: impact, punishments and panorama

The most acclaimed – As befits, the players enter the field one at a time, announced individually. The most acclaimed, in addition to the former Milanese, are Totti and Dybala who are constantly looking for each other during the match. For the Argentine, who only plays the first half, in particular also a banner from some Nerazzurri fans: “We are waiting for you”.

Lightnings – At the first flash the score is unlocked: Sneijder sees the shot in depth – look at it – of Inzaghi, who burns Gama and with a left hand puts Onana. Inclusion’s answer comes with Eto’o and Seedorf, who find an attentive Julio Cesar from the edge. Super Pippo would also have the ball to double, still inspired by the Dutch, but this time the goalkeeper is not fooled. Wrong goal, goal conceded: some things never change. United goes on the counterattack after Onana’s intervention on Maicon, Seedorf gets rid of Bergamaschi’s marking and draws the winning diagonal. The whites then overturn the result: Candela’s scoring for Matri is perfect, the former center forward can’t be wrong. Shortly after, Gilardino lengthens the distance, who discards Frey and scores the 3-1 with which the first half ends. See also Maldini: "Are you renewing? As long as there is time, there is hope. I cheer for Sheva, but not on Wednesday ..."

Jokes – The rhythms, obviously not already frenetic in themselves, drop further in the recovery. Milanisti and Interisti in the stands so they begin to tease each other, even in the area reserved for sponsors even some insult out of place flies. The calm returns when the referee Marotta laughs out the first yellow of the match, at Lindsey Thomas’s address. Also noteworthy is the entry out of distinct of Alessandro Cattelan (to whom in the final a goal is canceled for offside) with the Inclusion and the whites touch the poker with Seedorf – among the most toned together with Cambiasso and Zanetti – but Frey closes the brings. United thanks and shortens with Eto’o, who then jokes with fellow countryman Onana. In the final there is time for Seedorf’s 4-2 which closes the match, for what it counts, complete with an invasion at the final whistle of one of his fans. After all, the field as never before is only a pretext for something much bigger. Shevchenko, who is looking for Ukrainian fans to take pictures together, is the image that best illustrates the idea. See also F1 | Ferrari 2022 will be unveiled between 16 and 18 February

