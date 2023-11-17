Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 11:52

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, cited this Friday morning, the 17th, the difficulties of continuing global disinflation. He repeated that core inflation is falling, especially in Latin America. “Worldwide headline inflation had an energy rebound and then fell again. There was an understanding that, due to global conflicts, the price of oil could rise a lot, but this lasted two or three days and then fell again”, during participation in the event “E Agora, Brasil?”, promoted by the newspapers The globe It is Economic value.

According to Campos Neto, among the risks to disinflation is the “tight” job market worldwide. “This means that there is no surplus in the labor market. There is a rise in real wages in some places, so there will not be a large disinflation of wages,” he added.

The BC president reported difficulties faced by several central banks in calculating the level of excess savings. Therefore, the end of these savings accumulated during the pandemic is not expected to act as a brake on consumption. “Another argument for global disinflation was that commodity prices would fall, but perhaps that is not that easy. We have a major conflict in the Middle East that generates great volatility, and if Iran enters the war there could be other developments”, he mentioned.

Regarding food disinflation, Campos Neto argued that the world has entered an “exponential curve of natural disasters”. “You can’t say that food prices will rise, but you can say that they will be more volatile, that is, with more uncertainty. That’s why we need to pay attention,” he highlighted.

Another factor for global disinflation would be the end of the reorganization of international production chains. “But this reorganization, with friendshoring, has meant more costs for companies. On the cost side, we have this challenge”, he added.