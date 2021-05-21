The list of the richest people in Great Britain according to the newspaper The Sunday Times included 15 natives of the USSR. Among Russian billionaires, Alisher Usmanov (Metalloinvest, Megafon) managed to rise above all in the ranking (sixth place). His net worth is estimated at $ 18.4 billion by Forbes Real-Time.

The owner of London Chelsea Roman Abramovich was in eighth place ($ 15.4 billion). Co-owners of Alfa-Bank Mikhail Fridman and German Khan got into the top twenty. The third co-owner of the bank, Aleksey Kuzmichev, is in 34th place.

In addition, the rating includes the founders of the Playrix game studio Igor and Dmitry Bukhman, the former Deputy Minister of Communications of Russia Denis Sverdlov, the creator of dating applications Andrey Andreev, the widow of the ex-mayor of Moscow Elena Baturina, the head of the fintech startup Revolut Nikolay Storonsky, the former director of Togliattiazot Vladimir Makhlai, widow of Georgian billionaire Badri Patarkatsishvili Inna Gudavadze and Kazakh businessman Vladimir Kim.

The first place in the ranking is occupied by a native of Odessa, Leonard Blavatnik ($ 32.4 billion). The total fortune of billionaires jumped by almost 22 percent over the year. The list of UK billionaires has increased by 24 people over the year, a record high in 33 years.

Earlier it was reported that the aggregate state of Russian billionaires in relation to the country’s GDP turned out to be a record in comparison with other countries. Forbes billionaires account for about 35 percent of the total size of the Russian economy.