Among the many offers started with i Steam Summer Sale there is also a category of promotions entirely dedicated to games of Xbox Game Studios by Microsoftsuch as Sea of Thieves, Forza Motorsport, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Let’s look at some of the most tempting discounts.
If you appreciate driving games, they might entice you The 50% discount applies to both Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsportthe first available at 29.99 euros and the second at 34.99 euros. Forza Horizon 4 can be purchased at 13.99 euros, with a discount of 80% in view of the removal of the game from the stores scheduled for the end of the year.
Let’s continue with Halo: The Master Chief Collection at 9,99 eurosSea of Thieves at 19.99 euros, Microsoft Flight Simulator at 34.99 euros and Grounded at 19.99 euros, all discounted between 50 and 75%. If you want to spend really little, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, sold at 2.99 euros, could be for you.
The offers will be valid for a few days
You can reach the page dedicated to Xbox Game Studios sales directly from the Steam client or from the web version of the Valve store, at this address. All promotions will be valid until July 11th and are part of the giant Summer Sale that Steam launched on Friday night.
As per tradition, we have summarized some of the most interesting highlighted offers below:
- Forza Motorsport at 34.99 euros, 50% discount
- Forza Horizon 5 at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
- Forza Horizon 4 at 13.99 euros, 80% discount
- Sea of Thieves at 19.99 euros, 50% discount
- Grounded Fully Yoked Edition at 23,99 euros, 40% discount
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary at 34.99 euros, 50% discount
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition at 26.79 euros, 33% discount
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition at 9,89 euros, discount of 67%
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice at 2,99 euros, 90% discount
- Halo The Master Chief Collection at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
- Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
- Wastelands 3 at 6.79 euros, 80% discount
#Among #Steam #offerings #games #Microsofts #Xbox #Game #Studios
Leave a Reply