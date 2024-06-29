Among the many offers started with i Steam Summer Sale there is also a category of promotions entirely dedicated to games of Xbox Game Studios by Microsoftsuch as Sea of ​​Thieves, Forza Motorsport, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Let’s look at some of the most tempting discounts.

If you appreciate driving games, they might entice you The 50% discount applies to both Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsportthe first available at 29.99 euros and the second at 34.99 euros. Forza Horizon 4 can be purchased at 13.99 euros, with a discount of 80% in view of the removal of the game from the stores scheduled for the end of the year.

Let’s continue with Halo: The Master Chief Collection at 9,99 eurosSea of ​​Thieves at 19.99 euros, Microsoft Flight Simulator at 34.99 euros and Grounded at 19.99 euros, all discounted between 50 and 75%. If you want to spend really little, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, sold at 2.99 euros, could be for you.