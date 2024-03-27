Elements of corporations that make up the State Security Boardthey located and seized a modified vehicle with artisanal armor from the so-called “Monsters”used by organized crimenorth of Sonora.

The vehicle was found among the mountains, during operations carried out by elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in the town of Sásabe, in the municipality of Saricyesterday Tuesday March 26

“During the actions carried out in the area, elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) carried out the seizure of the motor unit, which was modified for the use of criminal activities,” reported the Security Roundtable. .

The insured unit was placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

The State Security Board did not report that people have been detained at the site, nor that other types of objects have been located at the site.

Another seizure

It is worth mentioning yesterday, the Security Desk also announced the weapons securityuseful cartridges, chargers and a vehicle, in coordinated operations between the three levels of government, carried out in the north of Sonora.

In the vicinity of the 'dump' in the municipality of Altar, a rifle-type firearm was seized, as well as two magazines and 45 7.62×39 mm caliber cartridges.

While on Juan Bustamante Street, belonging to the municipality of Tubutama, a van-type vehicle without license plates was seized, which contained three magazines for rifle-type firearms and 62 cartridges for firearms for the exclusive use of the armed forces.

The seized weapons were placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Ministry for investigation.

