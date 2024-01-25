One of the most touching farewells received by the great Gigi Riva is the one that Roberto Baggio dedicated to him: the heartbreaking words

Yesterday was the hardest day for the many who loved Gigi Riva and its legend. A myriad of people greeted Thunderclap at his funeral. Then there is Roberto Baggio, who shared many joys and sorrows with him, who dedicated a heartbreaking letter to him, disclosed via ANSA.

Thousands of people gathered yesterday at the stadium and at the Basilica Bonaria in Cagliari, to say their last farewell to the immense Gigi Riva, the unrivaled flag of the Sardinian rossoblu team and best center forward in the history of the Italian national team.

For Italyas well as a footballer, he also held the role of team manager in two of the most important world championships. That of 2006which saw the Azzurri triumph under the Berlin sky, and that of 1994in which Italy lost in the final against Brazil, due to an error from the spot by another great Italian star, Roberto Baggio.

To console the Divine Pigtail in what was one of the saddest moments of his career, it was Gigi himself.

There letter that Baggio dedicated today to the unforgettable Thunderclap, begins with thanks for that time when he gave him a shoulder to cry on.

Baggio's words for Gigi Riva

Roberto Baggio released his farewell letter to Gigi viaHandle. Here you are her words:

Dear Gigi, friend of many battles and many wounds, I have never forgotten those moments and that hug. (…) Life united us in his journey, experienced by us with so much love and infinite passion for the most beautiful game in the world. You were unique and precious example of great humility. You were for me a beautiful example of consistency and attachment to the shirt, of sincere courage. You loved the land that adopted you like no other. You were able to transform your suffering and pain into positive redemption.