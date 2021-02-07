“French soldiers have a taste for combat, not for blood“. This sentence was written, page 108, by Louis Saillans (pseudonym). In his book War chief, this 34-year-old naval commando officer recounts ten years of missions, training, and sometimes interrogations. Ten years in the Special Forces, these elite units of the three armies (Land, Air, Sea), more and more involved in recent war fields (Afghanistan, Levant, Sahel) for their particular skills: agility, autonomy , speed, precision and hardiness.

“What we want is to save blood. Of course, they are enemies whose ideology and cruelty I despise, but they remain men. The blood is red for everyone.” Louis Saillans, marine commando to franceinfo

The missions are the adrenaline of parachute jumping, diving, driving “thoroughly“in the desert, bullets squirting at your feet, but also the adrenaline triggered by the silence. This silence with which the group of Louis Saillans enters a sleeping house, in the middle of the night, to capture a jihadist: “Everything is done with the delicacy of a goldsmith, not a word is said, not a shot is fired, and when we leave with our target, we realize that our loved ones are still asleep. We have them. strides without waking them up. We have this capacity not to speak to each other, we communicate by look, or attitude. “

This fluidity in combat comes from the long months of learning (two years, on average, to train an operator of the French Special Forces), a fluidity forged in the school of suffering, as the commando courses are “rough, abrasive”… “I still have scars from it”, said Louis Saillans with a smile. His book is not another story, by one of the 4,500 members of the Special Operations Command (COS), because beyond the obligatory passages (preparation, missions, precision of the action in all discretion), there is intimacy. And this question: this wounded enemy who was shooting at us a few minutes ago, do we let him die or do we heal him?





War chief, by Louis Saillans, Mareuil editions, and Les Guerriers sans nom, by Jean-Christophe Notin, Taillandier. (Franck Cognard / France Info)

Against the advice of some men in his group that day, Louis Saillans then requested a medical evacuation for this wounded enemy: “In the marine commandos, we have this particular relationship with the enemy, from man to man, we see his silhouette, his eyes, there is almost a certain intimacy. We will not dodge the fight, but we will not do no free death, it’s something we could have on our conscience. Me, I sleep very well (laughs). “

In a few months, Louis Saillans will leave the navy commandos, and the Navy itself. Will he experience a spleen, the one told by several of the soldiers met by Jean-Christophe Notin, collected in his book The Nameless Warriors ?

“There is a time when you have to say, sorry, it’s not for you anymore, you’re getting old […] The departure is trying because it puts an end to what we will undoubtedly have done best in our human life “. Colonels Michel and Laurent, of the Special Operations Command. to Jean-Christophe Notin

The journalist and essayist, who has published reference books on the wars in Afghanistan and Mali, which has already been talked about, in The Shadow Warriors, the spies and analysts of the DGSE, this time “given birth” about thirty officers and non-commissioned officers of the COS. All, whether they belong to the Army, the Navy, or the Air Force, have agreed to share memories, convictions, doubts, and cracks. So let it be the post-field spleen, death, the bond that is stretched with those we love.

The two books, War chief (Mareuil editions) and The Nameless Warriors (Taillandier) complement each other without competing. The first is an intimate story, the second a collection of experiences, but they have in common the same intention: to tell, to the general public more than to insiders, what is behind the actions. “dazzling, relentless, millimeter”, as Jean-Christophe Notin writes. “Most captivating in special forces, he says, it is not the sophistication of their weaponry, but the weight with which they use it. It’s not how they kill, but everything they do so they don’t have to […] Basically, it’s not what they do, it’s who they are. “