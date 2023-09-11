In a small town in the north of the country, I meet a few of the boys in town after a literature workshop for disadvantaged young people. They show me renovated houses that were not built for them. The thirteen-year-olds are thinking about where they have to move later in order to find an affordable apartment. They consider it impossible to stay here. The fish sandwich that I want to buy costs more than seven euros, and the cappuccino that I give to the girls in a paper cup the next day costs more than four euros.

The girls tell me about their parents who toil and toil and yet there is nothing left. They tell me about their travel dreams, but also that in reality there isn’t even enough for a camping holiday. The city is expensive, I am told, because it is popular with tourists. A few weeks later I bite into a fish sandwich again in a not so popular small town, and the price hasn’t changed. The children from the literature workshop tell me about their parents’ fears of no longer being able to pay for everything, about their fear that life will completely fall apart. They tell me that they froze in their apartments in winter and often had to go without a warm shower.

One mother says: “I definitely won’t choose any of them! They have absolutely no idea about our lives! And then the political bigwigs tell us how we should live and eat and give us advice on how we can save money. As if we didn’t know best ourselves.” A father who overheard the conversation joins us: “I never vote. They let us all down when it came to Corona. They don’t even want us to vote. Thank God I don’t understand much about politicians anyway, they speak a different language than we do.” Is that true?

This visit was not an isolated incident

I am invited to the state parliament with special needs students. I asked that the language used during the tour be understandable. That would be a given, was the answer. But neither the lady who shows us the state parliament nor the representative are able to speak in a way that the students understand. When I translated the MP’s foreign words several times, he was unable to make his language more understandable. We pack up the candy that was given to us and leave the building. At some point a boy says in the silence: “I think I’ll try harder at school!” Let someone say that a visit to the state parliament isn’t worth it.







The incomprehensible visit was not an isolated incident; sometimes the elite notices that they have lost contact with some people. I would be happy to be visited then. Then you ask me the questions that you actually want to ask those affected, but can’t because you’ve forgotten how the normal people you write or research about talk. I then take the questions from smart people and explain to people in my literature workshops that marginalized has nothing to do with magnesium. Sometimes we get academic visitors and the young people find out that there is a language in Germany called German, but they don’t understand it.