W.hen Angelique Kerber shouts “Come on”, that is rarely a good sign for her opponent. Because with her ritualized and well-dosed cheer for herself, the best German tennis player usually gives the signal that she is now thinking of making short work of it. The 20-year-old American Ann Li heard Kerber’s “Come now” three times at the US Open on Friday. Once in the first sentence, twice in the second sentence. In the end, there was a 6: 3, 6: 4 victory for Kerber, who moved into the round of 16.

“It was a tough match. She beats a strong forehand, ”said Kerber afterwards. “But I just tried to stick with it and use my chances consistently.” In fact, Kerber had to work against number 128 in the world rankings. Li always conjured up excellent winning strokes in between, and she forced the German into some long rallies.

But because Kerber can now draw on the experience of 50 Grand Slam participations, she stayed calm. With tiring consistency, she patiently waited for her young opponent to pull over. To do this, she used her precise counter hits and the hard forehand wisely again and again. “High speed, few mistakes, a typical, good Kerber match”; said Barbara Rittner, head of German women’s tennis, at Eurosport: “Overall, an almost perfect first sentence.”

“Up and down in the second movement”

In the second round, Kerber seemed on the way to a clear victory. With a score of 3: 1 and 40:15 on her own serve, she was on the verge of winning decisively. But Li reared up again and fought against defeat. The American equalized and even for a brief moment was about to pull the momentum on her side. When it counted, Kerber was fully there again. With a score of 5: 4, she managed the decisive break to victory. “It was up and down, especially in the second movement. It was crucial that I stayed focused, ”she said.

With her determined appearance in round three, Kerber has now finally moved up into the circle of fellow favorites. The three-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one will also be the first favorite in the round of 16. Kerber meets the French Caroline Garcia or the American Jennifer Brady, who is 28th. Because her opponent Li surprisingly beat her number 13 seeded compatriot Alison Riske in the second round and the top seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova has already been eliminated, Kerber’s prospects in the upper half of the tableau are brilliant. Even if she didn’t want to know anything about it in the end.