KHERSON. Kherson is unrecognizable. Last autumn it was the explosion of joy of the displaced persons who returned to their homes after months, after the Russians had withdrawn, running, in the night. Revenge has somehow come, from the river. In the lower part of the city, which faces the other bank still occupied by the enemy, the roads no longer exist, only the roofs of the cars can be seen, the streets are furrowed with rubber dinghies, with the rescuers still looking for the missing people, or trapped. «The wave came suddenly – says Viktor, still shivering from the cold, or from fear, who knows -: the young people were quick to get to safety, but for the old, the children, it was a disaster, for Luckily the boats have arrived to take them away.’

It is a dirty flood, of brown, fetid water, full of waste and stains that look like sewage, or chemical compounds. The dogs bark, the hum of the engines of the dinghies breaks the unreal silence of a city with no more traffic. In the upper part of the city everything is normal, which makes the landscape below even more unreal, with fate having decided, it must be said, between the submerged and the saved. Added to the water is the risk of artillery shelling. Rescuers took away all the people from the Ostriv district, also known as the Island, the most exposed to Russian fire, and also to the flood wave. “We were used to the bombings – confirms Olga, a retired teacher – not this one”. Water seeped through the door and flooded the whole house.

The flood of the Dnipro River downstream of the destroyed dam

Once the fear of drowning has passed, because now the level should begin to drop, once the flood wave has passed, the fear of being poisoned remains. The river brought everything down, «pesticides, fuel, dead animals, fish. Everyone tries to stay away from the water, not to get contaminated, but it’s practically impossible. Upstream of the dam, in the dried-up parts of the reservoir, thousands upon thousands of fish became trapped in the mud. The Dnieper, which has always been the country’s great natural engine for irrigation, transport, energy and food, also plays a vital role for daily sustenance: the fishing industry is fundamental for the national food market, with 80 percent of the catch annual.

In the countries south of Zaporizhzhia, a few kilometers from the front line, fishermen have seen a drastic change in the water level of the river in recent months. In March it had reached historic lows, they say, while in April and May it had reached maximum levels – up to 30 centimeters of water rise per day – causing floods. Dmitri, 55, who lives in the village of Kushuhum, near the city of Zaporizhzhia and has been a fisherman for over three decades, shows us the levels reached by the river and the flooding that made the fishing company for which he worked unviable. Now he can’t even catch enough fish to feed his family. He tells us, disconsolate, «when the war started, I only hoped it would end, but I don’t see how it can end soon. Now the water in the river will go down again and we will have other problems.’ The reservoir also fed a dense network of agricultural canals in both Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, among the richest agricultural regions in Ukraine, and in the world, but which depend on irrigation to survive. Without it, some areas risk “becoming a desert”.





A paradox, right now. In the village of Balabyne Viktor who has had water in his house since May, says that if the Nova Kakhovka dam is so damaged in the short term the water will go down again, because it will rise in other areas further south, “Russia is afraid” he says «and destroys, as always, everything but our spirit». Yesterday in Balabyne the level of the river had already dropped by about 1.5 meters in a few hours, while the evacuations of civilians on both sides of the front line have already begun.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said up to 80 settlements were at risk of flooding, including the city of Kherson. It is a new front of struggle for the Ukrainians, unexpected and insidious. As the thunder of artillery echoes night and day over the river that winds through southern Ukraine, Russian and Ukrainian forces are arrayed on opposite banks – surveillance drones hovering over the area and the swampy riverbanks are littered with mines, where the deployments are a few kilometers apart. Everyone was waiting for the big Kiev counteroffensive. This disaster has come. We have to get up, fight, there’s nothing we can do.