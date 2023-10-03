He has not completed three months since his arrival, and Lionel Messi is already the player who sells the most shirts in the entire Major League Soccer (MLS) 2023, counting from January to September.

The Argentine star landed in the United States a few months ago to sign for Inter Miami and has generated a revolution in football in the north of the continent. He fills stadiums, increases the values ​​of MLS television rights and leads the ranking of best-selling jerseys.

According to a report provided by the tournament organization, Inter Miami’s ’10’ is the most sought-after jersey in the entire MLS in the United States. surpassing great figures who have been in the league longer such as the Mexican Carlos Vela (Los Angeles), the Argentine Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) or Javier ‘el Chicharito) Hernández (Los Angeles Galaxy).

The Argentine star Lionel Messi, an undisputed figure in Inter Miami's campaign.

Colombian representation in the ranking

A Colombian player is part of the rankings published by the MLS. This is Diego Chará, brother of Yimmy Chará, who has become one of the stars of the Portland Timbers and His shirt is in 19th place in the rankings.

​

The Colombian midfielder, who arrived in the MLS more than a decade ago, earned the affection of the Oregon team’s fans for his football and his loyalty, completing 12 years defending the Timbers jersey.

Portland’s number 19, with Chará’s name on the back, can be found in the official MLS store in the most popular section and It costs $194.99; about 800,000 Colombian pesos.

The top of the best-selling MLS jerseys in 2023



1. Lionel Messi: Inter Miami

2. João Klauss: St. Louis City

3. Hany Mukhtar: Nashville SC

4. Sebastian Driussi: Austin FC

5. Carlos Vela: LAFC

6. Jordan Morris: Seattle Sounders

7. Raúl Ruidiaz: Seattle Sounders

8. Thiago Almada: Atlanta United

9. Eduard Lowen: St. Louis City

10. Cristian Roldán: Seattle Sounders

11. Walker Zimmerman: Nashville SC

12. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández: LA Galaxy

13. Sergio Busquets: Inter Miami

14. Tim Parker: St. Louis City

15. Riqui Puig: LA Galaxy

16. Brandon Vazquez: Cincinnati FC

17. Karol Swiderski: Charlotte FC

18. John Tolkin: New York Red Bulls

19. Diego Chará: Portland Timbers

20. Denis Bouanga: LAFC

