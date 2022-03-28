In the offices of FC Barcelona they are already thinking about who should be the reference center forward for the Catalan club next season. There are many names that have come to the fore to fill this vacancy.
Names like Haaland or Robert Lewandowski have sounded for the culé team among others. These are the names that have gained the most strength in recent days. There is also the option of Aubameyang, who arrived this winter market with the freedom letter, has a contract until 2025 and an agreed exit option in 2023. The natural player from Gabon has landed on a very good foot in Barcelona.
So, with these three names on the list, we ask ourselves who should be the striker for Barça next year? Well, it is clear, first from the club they must weigh all the options and which would be the most appropriate for the project that is being carried out. Robert Lewandowski is one of the most contrasted strikers in the last decade, there is no doubt that the Polish beast is a real scoring machine, his only drawback is that he would arrive at 34 years old, like Aubameyang, who even if a little younger than Lewandowski, he is also 32 years old.
They are immediate performance players but, since Lewandowski’s option comes out and having the Gabonese in a sweet moment this season, the Bayern Munich striker’s option may not be so interesting.
The other option, and the most interesting as well as the most expensive for obvious reasons, is that of Erling Haaland, the Borussia Dortmund player is called to be the most dominant center forward of the next decade. He alone is 21 years old and has already given reasons to be rubbing shoulders with the best strikers in the world. The Norwegian would fit perfectly in Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona project.
