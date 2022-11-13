Guadalajara Jalisco.- With the help of a minor, a subject allegedly theft a vehicle in Guadalajarahowever, was arrested by elements of the Municipal Police Stationafter a group of people held him back.

The arrest took place in Colonia La Perla, where guadalajara police who were patrolling at the intersection of Salvador Quevedo and Pedro A. Galvan streets, when they saw a man asking for help while several people were struggling with two other individuals.

Upon answering the call, the citizens told them that the two subjects with whom they were struggling had Stolen a Chrysler Stratus brand car, on Calle Aquiles Serdán, in Colonia El Mirador.

The officers arrested the two involved: a 23-year-old man, identified as Alejandro “N”, as well as a 17-year-old teenager. Both were brought before the Public ministry.