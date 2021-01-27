Despite travel mobility restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, social media remains a refuge for travelers and a way to travel from the couch from home in times of strict confinements in some parts of the world and semi-closed borders.

The British site Showerstoyou.co.uk decided to venture into the world of tourism to discover the most popular waterfalls in social networks. After collecting hashtags on Instagram, it revealed the ranking of the most searched destinations.

The first place was for Niagara Falls, in North America, between the United States and Canada, which he classifies as the most dedicated waterfalls on Instagram in the world.

Niagara Falls.

Although its size is not the most remarkable, the famous destination does not lose appeal and there are a total of 3,397,431 hashtags.

In 1953, the movie Niagara, starring Marilyn Monroe, launched the falls to stardom.

The second place is for the Iguazú Falls, in Misiones. The wonder of the world that can be visited from both the Argentine and Brazilian sides: they are made up of 275 jumps and 80 percent of them are located on the Argentine side.

Lower Circuit at the Iguazú Falls. Photo: Pedro Lázaro Fernandez

Iguazú had its hashtag shared 1,005,532 times on Instagram and it is a show that the site recommends visiting as soon as the pandemic allows it.

Located in Iceland, Gullfoss or the Golden Waterfall appears as the third most popular waterfall in social networks.

Winter postcard in Iceland: Gullfoss Falls

This waterfall is also one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions, physically and virtually: it has 329,576 hashtags on Instagram.

The fourth place is occupied by Victoria Falls between Zambia and Zimbabwe (286,410 hashtags).

It is a World Heritage Site and is part of two national parks: Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park in Zambia and Victoria Falls National Park in Zimbabwe.

Victoria Falls, in Africa.

Part of the spectacle is due to the fact that the water falls into a narrow abyss.

Baptized by the explorer David Livingstone with the name of Queen Victoria in 1855, they are locally known as Mosi-oa-Tunya (“the smoke that thunders”).

Once again Iceland is present in the ranking in fifth place with Skógafoss (255,519 hashtags) in fifth place; tourism in the near future for both should help their countries’ economies to recover. It is 25 meters wide and 60 meters high. On sunny days it is common to see rainbows.

The list goes on like this: Multnomah falls (251,639 hashtags) and Yosemite Falls (190,185 hashtags), both in the United States; Seljalandsfoss in Iceland (163,914 hashtags). Two other destinations in the United States close the list of the Top Ten: Bridalveil fall (147,678 hashtags) and Snoqualmie falls (131,475 hashtags).

The Angel Falls, in Venezuela, with almost a thousand meters, is the highest waterfall in the world.

If we advance a little more in the ranking, we find other destinations that, although they have less influence on social networks, attract the attention of travelers, such as the Gocta Falls in Peru ranked 19 (36,810 hashtags) and the rhine falls in Switzerland in 18th place (44,065 hashtags).

Another must-see is that of the 20th position, the Cascada del Angel in Venezuela, famous for being the highest in the world. Register just under 30,000 hashtags.