On social media we are bombarded with messages from people who talk about a healthy weight, who show photos before and after the diet. Stars love to show off their perfect faces and bodies in selfies that go around the world. Enough: let's disconnect ourselves from diet-centric and perfectionist contacts. Probably, even if the intention is to set a good example, they end up triggering continuous and frustrating comparisons. If we want to keep up to date with celebrities, let's choose those who don't make their wiry physique a flag.