US composer Burt Bacharach (here at a performance in Berlin in 2018) is dead. He died at the age of 94. © Gregor Fischer/dpa

Burt Bacharach became world famous as the creator of numerous hits. Now the “I Say a Little Prayer” composer died at the age of 94.

Los Angeles – US composer Burt Bacharach is dead. He died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 94. This was announced by Bacharach’s spokeswoman, Tina Brausam, on Thursday (February 9). The composer, known for his romantic ballads between jazz and pop, died “peacefully” on Wednesday (February 8) at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by his family. Bacharach died of natural causes, Brausam stated.

His world-famous compositions include the songs “I Say a Little Prayer”, “That’s What Friends Are For” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”. Bacharach’s works have been interpreted and made into hits by numerous world stars, including Marlene Dietrich, Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, Elvis Costello, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra and Dusty Springfield. Bacharach has received several Grammys, Oscars and Golden Globes for his compositions.

Bacharach was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1928. The passionate jazz pianist studied composition at several universities in the USA and, after serving in the army, worked as musical director for Marlene Dietrich’s tours.

In 1957 he met the songwriter Hal David, with whom he entered into one of the most successful artistic partnerships in US music history. Four years later, the pair discovered singer Dionne Warwick, for whom they wrote a string of hits. Between 1962 and 1968, Bacharach and David’s songs made the top 40 of the US charts 15 times.

Bacharach and David write the world hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” – a dispute leads to a separation

One of the duo’s well-known songs is “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” for the 1969 cult film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. The song won an Oscar, followed by another There was an Oscar for the best film music.

In 1973, however, Bacharach and David fell out for financial reasons. For ten years they communicated only through lawyers, they never worked together again. David died in 2012.

Bacharach has won six Grammys over the course of his career. He won a third Oscar for the song for the 1981 film Arthur. (kh with afp)