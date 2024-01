Mª Jesús Peñas MURCIA. Friday, January 19, 2024, 00:57







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The sports facility under the tutelage of the Golf Federation of the Region of Murcia (FGRM), the new holes of MontePríncipe, undertakes a new programming in 2024 for the first quarter of the year, in terms of its academy. New courses to approach the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers