“Books were a refuge from life“, defined last noon on Wednesday, the writer Jorge Fernandez Díaz -author of great editorial successes, mostly police and essays, and a Jury of Honor in the last three editions of the Clarín Novela Award-, who was recognized as” outstanding personality in the field of Culture “by the Buenos Aires Legislature.

His mother, he recalled in the framework of the act in which he was distinguished, was the one who gave him the first books in the Robin Hood collection, and the first newspapers, without imagining that those would be the two universes between which he would flow forever. And to his father, who encouraged him to see the great movie classics. “He confused literature with laziness,” he said, “that’s why we understood each other talking about football.” In time, the son would be able to miss vacations and trips, “because I just wanted to write.”

Bill Fernandez Diaz: “When I got to journalism I discovered a second vocation, which in the beginning was a form of bohemia. And during these last forty years the newsrooms -among them, La Razón by Jacobo Timerman- were my school, about life, about reality, about death (…) There I also discovered that newspaper articles could be great vehicles for literature “, judged.

Jorge Fernández Díaz and Juan José Sebreli, in the act in which the writer was distinguished as a “personality of culture.” Photo Screenshot

The event was broadcast on the Legislature’s YouTube channel -as well as Facebook and Instagram- and was originally promoted by the Buenos Aires deputy María Luisa González Estevarena (Vamos Juntos), present at the venue. She is the 2nd vice-president of the Culture Commission of the organization and the author of the initiative, which was approved last September.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Culture, Enrique Avogadro, who said he was excited and proud to be able to accompany the delivery of the Legislature diploma to the author, and the president of Buenos Aires also participated in the event -which was held without the presence of the public for health security reasons. the Culture Commission, deputy Roy Cortina, while the formal presentation was made by the writer Juan José Sebreli, to whom Fernandez Diaz he would recognize minutes later as an intellectual who “always dared to be the salmon of the Argentine intelligentsia, to go against the well-thought-out, which cost them a high price, as well as to go against the corrupt, “as defined.

Sebreli, for his part, had highlighted the value of the work of Fernandez Diaz, and its “elegant discursive simplicity”. It belongs, he said, “to a tradition of authors who have simultaneously honored literature, politics and journalism, through a spectacular trajectory.” “His columns and radio interventions against the fascist attacks in the long Kirchnerist night have made him a benchmark of our time,” he postulated.

“Happy and proud of this great recognition as a writer, a vocation that I embraced at 12 years old and a profession that accompanied me all my life and crossed my work as a journalist during these last four decades ”, the author of Mother. An intimate story; The dilemma of the heroes; The brotherhood of honor and the trilogy of The dagger, The wound Y Treachery -a novel in which former montoneros, spies, priests, politicians, get mixed up in the mud of fiction- among other titles that gave it international resonance. The French version of his novel Dagger was a finalist for the prestigious Grand Prix of the littérature policière, in 2020. And he also won two Konex awards, among other numerous recognitions for his narrative and his contributions to journalism.

Fernández Díaz also made reference to his predilection for “the so-called ‘minor genres’, such as the serial, the sentimental etchings, the adventure novel, the romance novel, the articles and narrative journalism, by which I have made an ethical and aesthetic bet over the years. “

Simultaneously with his work in graphics, the writer, who is a member of the Academia Argentina de Letras. won recognition with his evening show Second thought, on Radio Miter: “I try, for example, that my Sunday columns are literary essays on politics. In this sense, he also explained that his forty years of journalism serve him, even today, to structure the plots of his detective novels. , an exercise that he renews with punctilious dedication. “The bond with writing is intense and transformative,” he maintains.

Happy and proud of this great recognition as a writer, a vocation that I embraced at the age of 12 and a profession that has accompanied me all my life and has crossed my work as a journalist during these last four decades. – Jorge Fernández Díaz (@fernandezdiazok) February 12, 2021

On his origins as the author of the black genre, Fernandez Diaz He said: “My father was in charge of the ABC cafe in Canning and Córdoba. At that time, in the mid-eighties, I was a police chronicler for La Razón. So every day I had to cover robberies, kidnappings and violent deaths. Many of these investigations could not be published for various reasons. So I began to think about transforming them into novels ”.

Thus, sooner rather than later, then, he set out to integrate his “Two great loves”, journalism and literature: “They disputed my time, but since I wrote Mother I realized that I had to integrate them, and this double vocation, which for me, luckily, became a unit. ”

He also admits, in this sense: “I tell in fiction what I cannot count on with the weapons of journalism.”

The writer stressed that, as he said when he entered the Academy of Letters, he continues to believe in “Articulism as one of the Fine Arts: that is to say, each column or article must be a piece of literature, thought, culture. “He also rescued” the importance of prose, the aesthetic pleasure that reading should provide, which has been abandoned by journalism. ” And he pointed out: “I wanted to make an aesthetic bet in this sense, that’s why I need more time to write an article than to write two pages of a novel: because I want it to be a machine of argument and meaning and, simultaneously, a literary piece I believe that journalism must recover that quality and essay vocation, which is probably neglected so often due to lack of time. ”

