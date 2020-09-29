E.in the rampage, announced just for fun, the parents of a young person from Hamburg cost dearly. The then 13-year-old had announced such an act in June by mobile phone in a school in Mümmelmannsberg. The police then evacuated the school building and cordoned off streets. Even a helicopter was on duty.

Callers could be identified quickly

When the caller could be identified, it was quickly clear, according to the police, that there was no threat. The mission was canceled. On Tuesday the expensive end: “We are legally obliged to collect the costs of the operation and have sent the person who caused the operation a fee invoice for 45,000 euros,” tweeted the police. Whether the parents actually have to pay for a 13-year-old child who is fundamentally incompetent, is open – the principle “parents are responsible for their children” does not apply without restriction.