Former president of Novo says the candidate has “purpose, intelligence and seriousness”

Former president of Novo and former presidential candidate, John Amoedodeclared this Wednesday (21.Aug.2024) support for the candidate for mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB).

“I identify in Tabata purpose, intelligence, competence, willingness, seriousness and team quality. In this election, she would certainly have my vote”, declared the businessman, who has his electoral domicile in Rio.

Amoêdo classified the other candidates from São Paulo as “unprepared or opportunistic”. He said they use it as their main argument to win votes “the support of a savior of the country, the defense of ideological polarization, attacks on the STF or the fight against the no longer existing communism”. For him, Tabata is an exception to the rule.

“I recommend to every person from São Paulo who likes their city and who wants someone serious and committed to the future of São Paulo to watch at least one interview with Tabata and know its history”, he said.