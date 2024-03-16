An amoeba in the brain after incorrect nasal washing. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes “10 cases of patients with non-keratitis Acanthamoeba infection who reported having performed nasal rinses before becoming ill”. There are 7 men and 3 women, “all immunocompromised”, explain the CDC. “Most had been rinsing for months or even years and at least half used tap water”, underlines the health authority which warns: “Educating against the use of unboiled tap water for nasal washing can be effective in prevent invasive Acanthamoeba infections, particularly among the immunosuppressed”.

The infections occurred from 1994 to 2022, but 9 are concentrated in the last decade, the report said. Of the 10 patients, on average aged 60 (from 32 to 80 years), 5 suffered from cancer and 2 were suffering from AIDS. Seven survived: “An unexpectedly high figure – the CDC points out – considering the mortality rate of the Acanthamoeba infection”. The infection produced a range of conditions ranging from rhinosinusitis to skin disease, from granulomatous amebic encephalitis to osteomyelitis.

While specifying that the cause-effect relationship is not certain, i.e. “it has not been established with certainty that nasal washing is the route of transmission in each case” analysed, the CDC reiterates that above all “immunocompromised people should be educated on nasal rinsing safe to prevent amoeba infections”.