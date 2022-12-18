Home page World

Poorly chlorinated and warm swimming pools are excellent gathering places for the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. © Joerg Carstensen/dpa/symbol image

Diving in ill-maintained swimming pools can catch the world’s deadliest parasite – through your nose.

Her last known victim in the US was a child who swam in a river in Nebraska in the summer of 2022. But it has also caused deaths after flushing with tap water, visits to a surfing and water skiing facility or a boat capsizing during a rafting tour. Each time the amoeba Naegleria fowleri used contaminated water to enter the human body through its nose. To live up to their trivial name “Brain Eater”.

The amoeba Naegleria fowleri is a parasite. However, one that “futura.science.com” in contrast to bed bug or pigeon tick one of the “eight worst” representatives of those who can attack a person, such as echo24.de reported. The author of the article, Céline Deluzarche, provides the reason for this right away: “The disease is fatal in 95 percent of cases.” And it can happen to anyone who “in poorly maintained swimming pools” or warm fresh waters.

Amoeba eats human brains: The world’s worst parasite lurks in warm fresh water

According to the Robert Koch Institute, one is caused by Naegleria fowleri caused Primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) that is like that TBE caused by tick bites attacks the brain, easy to prevent: “PAM can be largely avoided by not bathing in unchlorinated or insufficiently chlorinated, warm water.” And even then need for infection “when dipping the head or splashing around” get water in your nose.

The nose is the only route by which Naegleria fowleri enters the human brain. Because if the water contaminated with it is simply swallowed, the parasite problem is taken care of by the stomach acid. The amoeba path via the olfactory organ runs differently, as the “Ärzte-Zeitung” reports: “The amoeba migrates along the olfactory nerve into the brain and decomposes the brain tissue within a few days.” The symptoms then appear after about a week – as follows:

high fever

Nausea and frequent vomiting

Headache with stiff neck

sensitivity to light and confusion

drowsiness and convulsions

In over 95 percent of PAM cases, transmitted by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, these symptoms result in the death of the victim. “MSD Manuals”, probably the most comprehensive reference work for doctors and pharmacists, writes: “The infection can progress very quickly and cause death within ten days.” And often it is even faster. The problem with this: By the time doctors can determine the exact diagnosis for the total inflammation of the brain and its membranes, it is far too late.

Brain-eating amoeba: parasite due to climate change possibly soon in Germany?

And there is no improvement in sight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) according to the “Ärzte-Zeitung”: “Due to the brilliant course, timely and therefore efficient therapy has only rarely been successful.” Although there have only been relatively few cases of what is probably the world’s deadliest parasite, the amoeba alarm bells are ringing worldwide. Thanks to climate change, which will probably also drive numerous poisonous spiders to Germany.

Yun Shen has a specific guess regarding the spread of the Naegleria fowleri parasite. Compared to the British “Guardian”, the environmental engineer at the University of California Riverside concludes another – like that of the botfly getting under the skin – spreading the amoeba is not enough. Saying, “More frequent extreme weather events as a result of climate change – such as floods and droughts – may promote the spread of pathogens.”

Brain-eating amoeba isn’t nature’s only deadly threat to humans

Thanks to climate change, the most poisonous spiders in the world will also spread more and more. But there are also numerous dangers lurking for vacationers in apparently harmless salt waters such as the popular Mediterranean Sea. And even an inconspicuous tree can kill people without them snacking on its fruit.