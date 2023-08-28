Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/27/2023 – 5:18 pm

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, through the Special Advice for the Defense of Democracy, Memory and Truth and the Amnesty Commission, will participate, until September 1, in the “Week of Democracy and Amnesty”. The event involves a series of actions in reference to the 44th anniversary of the enactment of the Amnesty Law, of August 28, 1979, considered one of the milestones of the end of the military dictatorship in Brazil and of national redemocratization.

The program includes seminars, lectures, debates, exhibitions, conversation circles, walks and public events with the participation of civil society and aims to promote debate and reflection on the period of exception; value and spread the story of people who were persecuted and tortured; give visibility to the political struggle and the role played by the formerly persecuted, parties and organizations in favor of democracy and political amnesty; and publicize the work carried out by the Amnesty Commission.

Related news:

The events will take place in the cities of Fortaleza, Belém, Recife, Vitória, Belo Horizonte and Brasília, which on August 30 will host the “Seminar​ Amnesty, Transitional Justice and Democracy in Brazil”, with the presence of the Minister of Human Rights Humans and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida.

The other agendas will count on the presence of the ministry’s special advisor for the Defense of Democracy, Memory and Truth, Nilmário Miranda; the president of the Amnesty Commission, Eneá de Stutz e Almeida; and commission advisors.

Until August 30, the agenda will be in the cities of Recife, Vitória and Fortaleza, with lectures, meetings with civil society, master classes and exhibitions.

The week’s program ends in Belo Horizonte, on September 1st, at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, with the inauguration of a plaque in memory of João Batista Franco Drummond, who has disappeared from politics.