The Deputy Director of Amnesty International Argentina, Paola García Rey, referred this Sunday to the situation in the province of Formosa and the allegations of human rights violations. Affirmed yes “There is no response from the State, we will go to the international instance.”

In this way, Garcia Rey retorted the statements of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla, when last week he described the allegations of human rights violations in that province as “a joke.”

“Today in Formosa are human rights being violated? Absolutely. There are arbitrary arrests, inhumane isolation conditions, mistreatment of children detained in the same conditions as adults, women and men in the same places, violating privacy, “said the director of Amnesty International in dialogue with radio La Once Diez.

Furthermore, he noted that “People enter places and do not know when they are going to leave” because “they enter with negative swabs, because they are close contacts” and when “on the 14th day they are supposed to be released, they can test positive on the 13th and they go to zero, the days begin again”. In this way, in some cases, “Isolations are extended for more than 30 days.”

García Rey said that since Formosa decided to completely close its borders, the organization began to closely monitor the case due to the first complaints related to people who had been stranded on the road or families who were separated.

“Today the province’s politics is marked by a indiscriminate detention of people in health care centers. There are people who are seized at 3 in the morning by the security forces, “he pointed out and asserted that in some cases” the medical results are told to you orally by the security forces, but the constancy of the results has been denied. “

For García Rey, “This situation is unacceptable ten months after the pandemic was declared and with less restrictive human rights alternatives that have been implemented in other provinces ”.

Against this background, the deputy director of the organization said that “if there is no response from the provincial state or from the national state, we will undoubtedly have to go to the international body to alert what is happening in Argentina.”

Among the possible instances that Amnesty International Argentina would turn to are “the Rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples, due to the special conditions of vulnerability also associated with detention and violence against indigenous communities; the Children’s Committee due to the particularity of the violations of children; the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention; and the Rapporteur of Torture for the inhumane conditions in which they are being housed ”.

Already last Friday Amnesty International ruled in harsh terms through a letter about what is happening at this time in the northern province of Argentina.

The NGO assured that in Formosa “there is de facto deprivation of freedom”, and confirmed that they had already received “serious complaints” of the situation of the people who were sent to isolation centers.

