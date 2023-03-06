Human rights organization Amnesty International calls on the member states of the United Nations (UN) to act against the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan. The impunity of the Taliban must come to an end, the organization demands on Monday.

“The human rights situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating and brutal abuses by the Taliban continue every day,” said Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard. “It is time for the international community to take concrete action following its repeated public statements,” Callamard said.

“Recently, people who openly criticized the Taliban’s rules were arrested without reason. At the same time, the stifling suppression of women’s and girls’ rights and targeted executions of members of the Hazara minority continue. It is clear that the Taliban are neither willing nor able to investigate actions by their supporters that grossly violate the human rights of the Afghan people,” she concluded.

Amnesty International calls on the UN Human Rights Council to set up an independent investigative process in Afghanistan as soon as possible, in particular to collect evidence so that perpetrators can be brought to justice.

After the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, Amnesty has documented arrests of women’s rights activists, journalists and civilians in Panjshir province and mass killings of the Shiite Hazara minority in three provinces. The detainees received no legal assistance and were denied contact with their families, Amnesty said.