The right to demonstrate is under increasing pressure in the Netherlands. Amnesty International has come to that conclusion in a new report. Now unregistered demonstrations can be punished, but that is against human rights. Amnesty calls for a change in the law.

The number of demonstrations has increased significantly in recent years. But while most protests are peaceful, they are often curtailed by municipalities. They are too often seen as a security risk rather than a human right, Amnesty concludes. “Especially now at a time of increasing social tensions, it is of great importance to ensure that everyone who wants to demonstrate peacefully is given ample opportunity, regardless of the content of the protest,” the authors of the report said.

Lack

According to Amnesty, there is insufficient knowledge among municipalities about what is and is not covered by the right to demonstrate. Municipalities restrict protestors in their right to demonstrate. They too often see demonstrations primarily as a potential risk to public order. This is against human rights. Local governments should facilitate demonstrations and protect them against threats and violence by others. This also applies to demonstrations that cause offense or cause any nuisance. See also Economy - The director of the IMF outlines keys to avoid a global recession

According to Amnesty, demonstrations are an opportunity to expose abuses and they also have a lot of support. A majority of the Dutch (54%) believe they are necessary for change, according to a poll commissioned by Amnesty. Moreover, seven out of ten people think that everyone should be free to demonstrate somewhere. Four years ago it was only 58%.

Amnesty wants the law to be changed for public demonstrations. Now unregistered demonstrations can be punished, but that is against human rights. Too much attention is now being paid to the consequences for traffic.