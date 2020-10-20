DOHA (dpa-AFX) – You are insulted, beaten or spat on and often work 16 hours a day: According to the human rights organization Amnesty International, foreign domestic workers in Qatar are often exposed to abuse, humiliation and the harshest working conditions. After talks with 105 women, the organization draws a grim balance in a report published on Tuesday: around 85 percent of women said they rarely or never get days off and that employers would withhold their passports. Many also stated that they were paid late or not at all.

According to Amnesty International, around two million migrant workers live in the wealthy Gulf emirate. They come mainly from poor countries like Bangladesh, Nepal or India. 173,000 women work as domestic workers, half of them in private households.

In addition to the very poor working conditions, the women report verbal or physical abuse and humiliation. Two dozen women said they were not given adequate food or were left with leftovers, slept on the floor, or were denied medical care. Others reported being beaten, sexually abused, or even raped. For the report, Amnesty also interviewed activists and employees of embassies in the respective countries of origin.

“This is slavery, I don’t do it,” said a former domestic worker for the organization. According to her own statement, she worked 14 hours a day for two employers for more than a year – without a single day off. She received a total of two months’ wages and was wrongly accused of theft.

One of the main reasons for the poor conditions is the so-called Kafala system, which is also widespread in other countries in the region. It binds foreign workers tightly to a local guarantor such as an employer who has to agree to a job change. According to critics, it opens the door to abuse.

As the host of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar is also an international focus. After persistent criticism, the country decided on reforms aimed at improving the situation of migrant workers. For example, foreign workers can change jobs in the future without the consent of their previous employer. In addition, the emirate was the first country in the region to set a monthly minimum wage of 1000 rials (around 230 euros). The UN labor organization ILO spoke of a “historic step” at the time.

Regina Spöttl, Amnesty expert for Qatar, still speaks of "extensive impunity". Most of the women did not file a complaint because this would endanger their legal status, income and housing. The Kafala system continues and grants employers "a disproportionate amount of power," says Spöttl.