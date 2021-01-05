The State Duma was offered an amnesty for loans in the range of three million rubles. This proposal was made by the chairman of the Central Committee of the party “Communists of Russia” Maxim Suraikin, reports RIA News…

According to him, the initiative is connected with the “protracted emergency situation in the country.” Suraikin stressed that a corresponding proposal was sent to the State Duma.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians, whose departure is limited due to debts, owed a total of 1.6 trillion rubles. According to the Federal Bailiff Service, as of December 1, 2020, there were more than 4.1 million orders in Russia on temporary restrictions on the departure of debtors from the country. Moreover, more than 532 thousand of them accounted for alimony debtors. Their total debt exceeds 115 billion rubles.

In July, the State Duma adopted in the final reading a bill on protecting businesses and pensioners from collection for debts. The law will protect the property and funds of pensioners from collection during the pandemic and after it. Seniors can get two-year installments to pay off loans, insurance premiums, and loans. Moreover, the amount of debt should not exceed a million rubles.