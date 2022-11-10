VVD Minister of Sport Conny Helder must speak out openly before her departure to Qatar for compensation for the migrant workers who worked under appalling conditions on the football stadiums for the World Cup. Amnesty International said this in response to the cabinet’s decision to send a government delegation from the Netherlands to the football tournament in the oil state.

The well-known human rights organization does not find the physical presence of Minister Helder any great objection. ,,But then, before she takes the plane, she has to speak out critically about the situation in Qatar. As far as we are concerned, that is an important condition,” spokesperson Ruud Bosgraaf told this site. ,,If she doesn’t, she will allow herself to be abused too much for PR purposes of the organization of this tournament. She can sit in the stands with an orange scarf and shirt, but make sure to balance and please think of the relatives of the victims.”

Sensitive choice

The decision to send Helder as a minister to the oil state is a sensitive one. Coalition parties D66 and ChristenUnie are opposed to a delegation in connection with the violation of human rights in Qatar during the construction of the stadiums. The left-wing opposition is also against it, pointing to the exploitation of migrant workers. Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) states that the absence of the cabinet will not improve human rights in the Gulf state.

“If the cabinet had not sent anyone, we would have been fine with that,” said Amnesty spokesman Bosgraaf. “It is just super important that we as the Netherlands continue to speak out openly critical about this. That will not be easy in the current political climate, but from the perspective of human rights, we are not asking very much of the minister either. We hope she will consider our message and say something, otherwise that would be an unbelievable shame.”

Contribution to fund

See also Klaus Barner is dead – viewers know him from “The defiant head” and “Tatort” among other things Last week, sports minister Helder indicated in the House that she will look into whether the Netherlands can contribute to a compensation fund. “You could at least contribute to the fund that Amnesty International is drawing attention to,” CU leader Gert-Jan Segers told the minister during question time in the House of Representatives.

Helder then said that she was unable to provide a definitive answer at the moment. But she’s “considering it” and will come back to it later, she has promised. She also said that the Dutch delegation will look at what is needed on the spot.

Human Rights Watch

Like Amnesty, Human Rights Watch also believes that the government should speak out publicly about the situation in Qatar. “The government itself says that human rights are important for foreign policy,” said Jan Kooy on behalf of the organisation AP. “Then there must also be butter with the fish. Then you have to show that publicly. For example, like a press release, a tweet, it doesn’t have to be that hard.” See also Is China helping Russia? EU has “very reliable evidence”

Human rights organizations and several European countries have been urging FIFA for some time to set up a compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar. That fund should consist of at least 440 million dollars, equal to the prize money for the World Cup. That money must then be used to pay back wages and to compensate families of deceased migrants, among other things.

According to the Amnesty spokesperson, the Dutch government has not yet openly supported the plan for the fund. At least 6,500 migrant workers have died in the construction of the various stadiums for the tournament in Qatar, according to human rights clubs.

Of the eight stadiums played in, seven were built from scratch: