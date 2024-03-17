Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 19:03

Minister Gilmar Mendes, dean of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said on Saturday, 16, that “it seems unequivocal” the participation of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro in the coup efforts to annul the result of the 2022 elections.

In an interview with journalist Mário Vitor Santos, from TV 247, the minister stated that the statements given by former commanders Marco Antônio Freire Gomes (Army) and Carlos Baptista Júnior (Aeronautics) confirm the suspicions that Bolsonaro had “coup intentions”.

“We are facing a consistent investigation that removes any idea that we are making deductions or that we are drawing conclusions about responsibility for all these regrettable facts”, stated the STF minister.

Gilmar Mendes also commented on the plan that would have been articulated by the former president's allies to arrest STF minister Alexandre de Moraes: “It's really shocking.”

For the dean, former ministers Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security) and Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense) are at the center of the coup's articulations.

“Anderson is the great legal advisor for these scammers”, said Gilmar Mendes.

The Federal Police (PF) seized a draft of federal intervention in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) at his home. Torres denies being the author of the document.

The STF minister called the coup plan “mequetrefe”. “Low quality text saying that they are operating on all four lines.”

The former Minister of Defense is suspected of leading a campaign of attacks on the polls and the TSE. At a ministerial meeting in July 2022, he classified the Superior Electoral Court as an “enemy” and assumed that it had instrumentalized the Armed Forces to question the conduct of the electoral process. Nogueira would be heard by the PF last month, but remained silent during his testimony.

“Everyone was convinced that there was no fraud, but 'let's invent ballot box fraud'”, criticized Gilmar.

Amnesty ruled out

The STF minister also rules out the possibility of amnesty for those investigated for coup acts and articulations: “This has to be clearly repudiated. It’s unthinkable.”

In the dean's assessment, from now on it is necessary to create instruments to avoid the militarization of politics. He rejects, for example, the interpretation that article 142 of the constitutional text allows the intervention of the Armed Forces as a Moderating Power. “The hermeneutics of the bayonet does not fit into the Constitution.”

And he warned: “We were very close, if not to a coup, to a barracks, let's call it that, because I imagine, considering the strength of Brazil's institutions, the complexity of our society, that it is not so easy today to bring together a group of soldiers and strike. It is even possible to invade palaces, as we saw on January 8, but there is a price to pay for this type of option.”