Iran has already executed three times as many people for drug crimes this year than at the same time of year in 2022, Amnesty International said on Friday. According to the human rights organization, at least 173 people will have been hanged in 2023 after being convicted of drug-related crimes in “systematic unfair trials”.

By comparison, Iran has hanged seven people so far this year following trials related to the protests that erupted last September. The number of executions for drug crime accounts for nearly two-thirds of all executions in Iran in the first five months of this year. In particular, “people from marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds” were sentenced to death, according to Amnesty.

The number of executions in Iran had fallen in recent years, after a change in the country's law in 2017 somewhat limited the use of the death penalty for drug crimes. But in the meantime, the Iranian regime is said to be executing more people, including for drug crimes, in order to stir up fear among the population and thus reduce the chance of any new protests in the future.

The Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights (IHR) said on Thursday that a total of at least 307 people have been executed in Iran so far in 2023, based on all types of charges. That is an increase of more than 75 percent compared to the same period last year. In May this year alone, at least 142 people were executed. That is the highest number in one month since 2015.