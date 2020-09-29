Highlights: Home Ministry rejects Amnesty International’s statement, told beyond the truth

The ministry said that Amnesty’s statement was a way to divert attention from his illegal activities

Amnesty International announced to cease its activities in India on Tuesday

Amnesty alleged that the Indian government is continuously targeting her under the malicious act

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday called Amnesty International’s statement as “very unfortunate, exaggerated and beyond the truth” in which it said it was “constantly being targeted”. The Union Home Ministry said that the ‘beautiful statement’ given about humanitarian actions and talking of two trucks with power is nothing but a ‘way of diverting’ everyone from the activities of the institution, which is a gross violation of Indian law. We do.

The ministry said, “The aim of such statements is to influence the investigations conducted by different agencies into the irregularities and illegal activities in the past few years.” The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Amnesty International was allowed only once under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), that too 20 years ago (on December 19, 2000). After that, despite repeated applications, many governments did not approve the FCRA because it was not eligible by law.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Amnesty UK, bypassing the FCRA rules, sent considerable funds through FDI in four companies / firms registered in India. Amnesty (India) also received a huge amount from abroad without the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs under FCRA. It states, “In this way, procuring money by wrong means is a violation of the provisions of the law.”

The Home Ministry said that due to these illegal activities of Amnesty, previous governments have also repeatedly rejected the organization’s application to receive donations from abroad. For this reason, Amnesty had to stop its activities in India even during that time. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the steps taken against Amnesty during the era of different governments proves that the entire fault lies in the questionable methods adopted by Amnesty to get funds for its functioning.

“The stance and statement made by Amnesty International is very unfortunate, exaggerated and beyond the truth,” the ministry said. Amnesty International said on Tuesday that it was stopping all activities in India due to a ban on transactions from its account. He claimed that he was being ‘repeatedly targeted’ through baseless and malicious allegations.