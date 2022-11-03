The rights to freedom of expression and peaceful protest are “extremely weakened” in Spain. This is what Amnesty International denounces in a report prepared as a result of an investigation carried out during the last seven years of application of the ‘gag law’, which came into force in 2015, and which has caused, in the organization’s opinion, a “serious setback in the exercise of the right to protest. This has had a “negative” impact on the exercise of the human rights of protesters, their defenders, as well as journalists for conduct protected by the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

According to the report, since 2015 the authorities have proposed 250,300 sanctions for resistance, disobedience and refusal to identify themselves in peaceful protests, spontaneous demonstrations, disrespect as well as the use of images of the security forces. This represents 78% of the total sanctions in terms of citizen security.

It is a complaint made when the debate on the reform of the ‘gag law’ is open in the Congress of Deputies but with a blockage in its processing due to the lack of agreement between the parliamentary groups. This same Wednesday the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, summoned the groups to look for points of “balance” to approve the reform in the Cortes. For this reason, Amnesty International has asked that the right to peaceful demonstration be guaranteed and that they approve the legislative changes that facilitate it.

And it is that as they explain from the organization, during the last seven years they have documented, along with other organizations, a “serious setback in the exercise of the right to protest as a result of” seven gags gradually consolidated over seven years ” . The epicenter of the gags is located in the Citizen Security Law, which increased the possibility of administrative sanctions for those who participated in public meetings.

Increased penalties



Thus, from the organization you show your concern about the increase in the application of sanctions in relation to lack of respect for authority. And it is that they assure that in 2021 26,254 were applied when the average, between 2016 and 2021, was 20,713. In other words, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, 27% more than the average were produced. «’Alteration of citizen security’ or ‘resistance to authority’ are applied by the security forces with a high margin of discretion that would require – in the opinion of the director of Amnesty International in Spain, Esteban Beltrán – adequate control mechanisms , oversight and accountability, but they don’t exist’.

The Reform of the Penal Code carried out in 2015, which affected the crimes of public disorder and attack against authority, introducing more serious penalties for those that occurred in the context of demonstrations, also represented “a step in the wrong direction”. The State Attorney General’s Office explained in its last report that the crimes of attack and resistance continue to be the main responsible for the total number of crimes against public order.

In relation to the crime of attack against authority, the State Attorney General’s Office affirms that the number of procedures has increased, since from the 15,992 procedures initiated in 2020 there was a total of 18,512 in 2021, which which represents an increase of 15.75%. It has also stated that public disorder crimes have experienced a 48% rise from 2020 to 2021. In addition, they denounce that the increase in discretionary power that the law grants to police forces to assess what behaviors can be considered disobedience has caused a greater police arbitrariness and defenselessness of the citizenry.

Likewise, just as they denounce that they have documented how the security forces have unduly interfered in the exercise of the right to freedom of information by threatening journalists, they add as another “gag” the counter-complaints against protesters or journalists who denounce abusive actions .

For this reason, Amnesty International calls for action to counteract the deterioration that, it insists, the right to protest in Spain has experienced. Thus, apart from the reform of the law, it asks that the right to peaceful demonstration be guaranteed and that the restrictions on acts of civil disobedience “be evaluated in accordance with international law and standards” or that the use of kinetic impact projectiles such as the aforementioned rubber balls. In the case of “foam” balls, considered by Amnesty to be the seventh “gag”, it requests that their use be suspended until their effects and current protocols are evaluated.