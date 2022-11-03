Two policemen with shotguns to shoot rubber balls, during the serious altercations registered in Barcelona after learning of the ‘procés’ sentence, in October 2019. Massimiliano Minocri

The controversial rubber balls are again the subject of debate. On this occasion, hand in hand with the latest Amnesty International report, in which it calls on Congress to ban them because of their danger by “carrying a high risk of hitting certain especially vulnerable parts of the body, in particular the eyes.”

The study Right to protest in Spain published this Thursday, the organization concludes that “this type of projectile is inherently very imprecise, which prevents its use from being adjusted to international standards on the use of force, which establish that kinetic impact projectiles should only be used against people. directly involved in acts of violence, and aimed at the lower part of the body due to the high probability of causing serious injuries if it hits the head or the upper part of the torso”, these last conditions that he believes are not always respected by the Police National and the Civil Guard.

A report by the Catalan association for the defense of human rights Iridia ensures that, between 2000 and 2020, there were 26 people “affected” by the direct impact of rubber balls. One of them, Athletic Bilbao fan Íñigo Cabacas, died. The Amnesty International document collects the testimony of the journalist Bernat Vilaró, who was hit in the neck by one of these projectiles when he was covering the incidents recorded in Barcelona after learning of the Supreme Court ruling that condemned, in October 2019, the leaders of process. “The doctor who treated me assured me that if he had not been wearing a gas mask, the impact would have broken my trachea and caused death,” he reminds EL PAÍS. Vilaró filed a complaint that was filed in January 2021, after the police argued that his actions were justified.

The Amnesty International document is made known coinciding with the negotiation that the investiture partners are holding to reform the citizen security law, known as gag law, that the PP approved in 2015. These talks have found one of their main obstacles, precisely, the demand of various groups to ban this anti-riot material. The PSOE defends that its use be maintained. In the last 10 months, the Ministry of the Interior has acquired 60,000 of these balls to replenish the stocks of the National Police and the Civil Guard. The agents have repeatedly shown their rejection of their withdrawal, considering that this would mean a loss of their operational capacity and they reject their replacement by bullets. foam (less harmful viscoelastic material on paper), as the Mossos d’Esquadra did in 2014.

Amnesty International also questions this last material in its report, concluding that there have been “deficiencies in its use” that have caused serious injuries to citizens, for which it proposes a temporary suspension until “an evaluation of its use, of its protocols and technical specifications. The document also criticizes “the extensive use made by agents” in Spain of their defenses (known as batons) considering that with them they exert “unnecessary or excessive force, and can easily cause unjustified injuries.”

The document’s criticism goes beyond riot gear and also censors articles of the Criminal Code, such as the one that punishes sedition and, above all, the gag law, which calls for important reforms and even the repeal of some precepts. Among them, 37.4, which establishes as a minor infraction ―sanctioned with fines of 100 to 600 euros― “lack of respect and consideration” for the police. Amnesty International considers this article “unnecessary” and “a risk to the exercise of freedom of expression”, since “it grants great discretion to law enforcement officials, since the interpretation [de qué una falta de respeto] It is under your consideration.” The report details that this article is one of the most used since the gag law, in 2015, with a considerable increase last year, when it was used to impose 26,254 sanctions, compared to 14,892 in the previous period, 18,867 in 2019 or 21,258 in 2018.

“Insults or insults”

This is one of the articles that generates the most discrepancies in the negotiation between the six parliamentary groups -PSOE, United We Can, ERC, EH Bildu, PNV and Junts- supporters of the reform of the gag law. The Socialists, who defend maintaining the current text, have rejected the two proposals to modify it. One is from United We Can, its partners in the Government, which wants to limit these sanctions to “insults or insults”. The other, that of the PNV, which proposes, in an attempt to bring positions closer, to punish “expressions or behaviors” that discredit the agents.

To combat the alleged arbitrariness in the sanctions for this article and others of the gag law, Amnesty International proposes to create “an independent mechanism for monitoring police activity, with the capacity to address individual complaints, investigate ex officio, and analyze and evaluate legislation, regulations and operating procedures for police actions.” This proposal is in line with the one recently proposed by United We Can to establish an independent body to investigate police conduct on which there are suspicions of violation of the rights of citizens. This commission would be chaired by the Ombudsman, Ángel Gabilondo. The text has the initial support of five of the six parties participating in the negotiations. The PSOE has asked for time to study it.