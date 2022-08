| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Amnesty International (AI) Ukraine director Oksana Pokalchuk announced her resignation on Saturday (6th). The request came after the release of a report by the organization that said the Ukrainian armed forces are putting civilians in danger by using schools, hospitals and homes as military bases. Kiev authorities criticized the report and accused the organization of having made a false equivalence of forces between Kiev and Moscow.

According to information from Estadão, Oksana regretted the decision and criticized the report, claiming it had been used as Russian propaganda. Amnesty, on the other hand, kept the report, even after the criticism leveled by the Ukrainian authorities.