Islamabad, Pakistan.- The lives of Afghan women and girls is being destroyed Y “suffocated“for the repression of Taliban since coming to power almost a year ago, he said International Amnesty in a report published Wednesday.

After seizing the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousting the government backed by the international community, the Taliban he presented himself as more moderate in the face of his first foray into government, in the 1990s. At first, Taliban officials spoke of allowing women to continue working and girls to continue their education.

Instead, they formed an all-male government, veterans of the conservative regime, which prevented girls from returning to school after the seventh grade, imposed the wearing of the burqa — a garment that reveals only the eyes — and restricted women’s access to employment.

According to Amnesty International, the Taliban have also reduced protection for those experiencing domestic violence, detained women and girls for minor infractions and contributed to the spike in child marriage. The report by the international human rights group also documented the torture and abuse suffered by women detained by the Talian for protesting against the restrictions.

“Taken together, these policies form a system of repression that discriminates against women and girls in almost every aspect of their lives,” the report said. “This suffocating repression against the female population of Afghanistan It increases day by day.”

The group’s researchers visited the country in March as part of a nine-month investigation conducted between September 2021 and June 2022. They interviewed 90 women and 11 girls between the ages of 14 and 74 across the nation. They included protesters, who described torture at the hands of Taliban guards, including beatings and death threats.

Amnesty called on the international community to take action to protect Afghan women and girls.

“Less than a year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistanits draconian policies are depriving millions of women and girls of their right to live safe, free and fulfilling lives,” said Agnès Callamard, secretary general of AI.

“If the international community does not act, it will be abandoning the women and girls of Afghanistan, and undermining human rights around the world,” he added.