Wake for Rosalino Flórez, who died from the impact of 36 pellets fired by the National Police in Cuzco. Angela Ponce

A couple of weeks after completing her first semester in the Palace, the Government of Dina Boluarte continues to be in check due to a new report from a human rights institution that delves into the way in which they faced the protests against her since they took office. Amnesty International has presented this Thursday another valuable document that helps to clarify the death of 49 civilians. bears by name lethal racism. Extrajudicial executions and illegitimate use of force by the Peruvian security forces, and documents events between December 7, 2022 and February 9, 2023. His field work focused on the cities with the highest number of injuries and deaths : Ayacucho (Ayacucho), Juliaca (Puno), Andahuaylas and Chincheros (Apurímac), and also Lima, the capital.

After analyzing 92 pieces of audiovisual information, accessing folders from the Prosecutor’s Office, scrutinizing medical certificates, necropsies, forensic examinations, and interviewing relatives of the victims, public officials, including President Boluarte, representatives of civil society organizations and journalists, Amnesty International claims to have found five main findings: First, “the Peruvian National Police and the Peruvian Army used lethal force (bullets) and prohibited weapons for public order control tasks (pellets) illegally and less lethal force (tear gas) in an excessive, disproportionate and sometimes unnecessary manner”. Second, “far from being isolated incidents of individual police and military excesses, it would point to a deliberate and coordinated state response.”

The third finding focuses on racism: “There was a marked racist bias on the part of the Peruvian authorities, targeting populations that have historically been discriminated against” because “the use of lethal force was used exclusively in regions outside of Lime”. Fourth, “the President of the Republic and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers intentionally stigmatized the protesters as violent and radical, and publicly did not demand accountability from the police and the army.” And finally, “the ongoing criminal investigations have lacked rigour, promptness, impartiality and efficiency and have failed to comply with key steps of their investigation mandate.”

Amnesty International agreed to 23 autopsies, in 22 of them the cause of death was reported as “firearm projectile”. However, in three of them it was due to lead shot, multiple projectiles designed for hunting purposes. They point out that this was hidden by the Police. “The pellets carry a great risk of imprecision, they easily manage to penetrate the skin and they are not designed for this type of function, so their use in these protest or demonstration scenarios should be prohibited,” they remark. The victim who illustrates this improper use is Gabriel Omar López Amanqui, from Julia, a 35-year-old cargo driver who died in January from 72 pellets. Likewise, it is written in bold that the armed forces used Galil (Ayacucho), FAL (Juliaca) and AKM (Juliaca and Ayacucho) rifles, all of them with lethal ammunition.

Protests in Peru during the crisis that triggered the arrest of Pedro Castillo, in January. Europa Press/Contact/Carlos Garcia Granthon

For these reasons, Amnesty International has a petition to the Spanish government: “That it maintain the decision of last February to suspend the sale of riot control material to Peru until those responsible for the violence that caused the death of 49 people are tried and offer an account of what happened.” The request notes that this suspension should be extended to the sale of any ammunition and light weapons “since there is a high risk that they could be used by the Peruvian armed forces or police to commit human rights violations.”

The report also denounces that the weapons used by the Police and the Army were not seized and, therefore, they were not examined, which would have served to identify the perpetrators of the deaths. They also point out that the police and military personnel were not interviewed and that several relatives or wounded had not yet given their demonstration three months after the events. “Peruvian security forces may have engaged in cover-up by failing to report the use of ammunition during protests and hindering the presentation of other key pieces of information,” they conclude.

Amnesty says that it has requested a meeting with senior members of the Police, but that the institution canceled the appointment on two occasions. In addition, together with the Ministry of Defense, they were the two State entities that rejected requests for access to public information to prepare this document, apologizing that it is “reserved” or “confidential information”.

The investigation also includes anonymous testimony from a police officer from the Apurímac region that will surely ignite the debate on the actions of law enforcement. “One thing that nobody tells you in training… but that we usually talk about among police officers is that, if there is a violent group, they shoot a person, because as long as there are no deaths, people are still enraged, when they see a fallen person they appease…”.

Regarding criminal investigations, it is emphasized that at the end of March all criminal investigations were transferred to Lima. “This occurred just as the military were about to offer their statements to local Ayacucho prosecutors, according to several lawyers and human rights organizations. This would have been an important milestone in the investigations in Ayacucho, which have now been blocked by the decisions of the Lima Prosecutor’s Office. But there is a more serious fact: how the chain of custody of key evidence would have been broken. “In Andahuaylas, Ayacucho and Juliaca many bullets were extracted from the corpses of patients in hospitals, but they were thrown in the trash, lost or not delivered to the staff of the Prosecutor’s Office.”

The report was presented this Thursday morning by Agnes Callamard, general secretary of Amnesty International, other authorities from said institution and Raúl Samillán, president of the Association of Martyrs and Victims of January 9 in Juliaca, Puno. Agnes Callamard concurs: “The use of lethal firearms against protesters shows a flagrant disregard for human life. Despite government efforts to portray them as terrorists or criminals, the people who died were protesters, bystanders, and bystanders. Almost all of them belonged to poor, indigenous, and peasant backgrounds, suggesting a racial and socioeconomic bias in the use of lethal force.”

