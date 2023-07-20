Amnesty International has lamented increasing pressure on opponents of the war in Ukraine in the face of tougher laws in Russia. “The repression in Russia is profound. A whole range of measures are being used to silence criticism of the Russian war of aggression,” the human rights organization said in Berlin.

Again and again, people in Russia who criticize the war are fined or imprisoned. Some courts impose years of imprisonment. More than 20,000 activists are now affected. Most fines were imposed, in more than 2000 cases there were arrest sentences.

People would be criminalized who spoke their mind. Amnesty criticized Russia for using its judicial system to punish dissidents. “The extremely unfair processes in this system result in prison terms and heavy fines,” said Julia Duchrow, Deputy Secretary General of Amnesty International in Germany.

“New, absurd laws” had been passed, it said. For example, the law criminalizes defaming the Russian army, making mention of war crimes impossible. A law prohibiting the dissemination of false information is also often applied. What is right and what is wrong is usually determined by the power apparatus.

Amnesty also documents cases in which Russians have been sentenced to camps. The organization now considers them political prisoners.